Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

