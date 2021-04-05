Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

