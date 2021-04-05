Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 21,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,086,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.