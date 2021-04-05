Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 21,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,086,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

