Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 5.7%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.75. 2,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $652.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.