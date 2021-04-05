Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,989.25 ($25.99).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,835 ($23.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £35.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

