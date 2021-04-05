Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.