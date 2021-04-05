Remme Trading Down 1.2% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $313,919.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

