Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 387,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Resonant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.35 on Monday. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

