Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Park City Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

