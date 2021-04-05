Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.