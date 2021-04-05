Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,500 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of IPO opened at $63.46 on Monday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29.

