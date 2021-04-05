Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

