Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,936 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,936 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Exterran worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter worth $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exterran by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exterran by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

