Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 589,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.