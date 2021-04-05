Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

SMP stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

