renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $687.45 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $58,635.18 or 0.99290413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,724 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

