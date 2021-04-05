renDOGE Price Hits $0.0577 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $178,009.27 and approximately $31,630.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.00299277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00764145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028904 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003800 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

