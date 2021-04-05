Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.10. 15,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.
REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
