Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

