Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.16. 7,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

