Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY opened at $23.59 on Monday. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Repay by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Repay by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Repay by 59.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 409,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Repay by 253.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repay by 391.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.