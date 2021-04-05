Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $155.20 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.