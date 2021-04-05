Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 5th (BRPHF, C, CCL, FAST, GDDFF, HRX, IFOS, MGM, MO, PLRX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 5th:

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its cruise operations have been halted due to the pandemic. It is also likely to result in delay in ship deliveries. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict the entire fleet’s return to normal operations. It anticipates average monthly cash burn in first-quarter fiscal 2021 to be nearly $600 million. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical range. Moreover, bookings for first half of 2022 are ahead of 2019. Also, it remains optimistic on its innovations featuring PlayOcean and OceanView. Addition of new ship, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises to drive growth.”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Fastenal has been benefiting from higher demand for personal protective equipment (“PPE”) products and sanitizer products, along with the resumption of manufacturing and construction activity. Its aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales in future. Improvement in the sales trend and signings and activity levels among growth drivers is encouraging. However, unfavorable product and customer mix continue to impact its margins. Also, estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' concern over its earnings growth potential.”

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.00.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities to a hold rating.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a sell rating to a hold rating.

