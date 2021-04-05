Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN):

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

AZN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

