ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 12-month low of $140.29 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

