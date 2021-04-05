ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of ResMed worth $52,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.29 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

