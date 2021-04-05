Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 0.5%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.