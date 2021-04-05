Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.50 Cleveland BioLabs $1.11 million 87.10 -$2.65 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Cleveland BioLabs -382.26% -123.97% -86.26%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Cleveland BioLabs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand; and CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Rusnano, and Everon Biosciences. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

