Reviewing Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 2.99 $1.69 billion $3.28 18.19 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.61 $202.12 million $3.42 18.95

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 19.74% 11.30% 3.58% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats NorthWestern on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2020, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 860,000 poles; 54 switching stations with an installed capacity of 38,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 245 substations with an installed capacity of 8,647 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation assets. It has total generating output was approximately 52,900 gigawatts hours; and owns and operates 467 MW direct current of photovoltaic solar generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

