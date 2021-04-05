Reviewing The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 11.97% 21.02% 5.10% The E.W. Scripps 2.05% 5.80% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and The E.W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.90 $286.23 million $1.38 14.35 The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 1.13 -$18.38 million $0.05 395.00

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. TEGNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TEGNA pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TEGNA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TEGNA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TEGNA and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 2 3 0 2.33 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 3 0 3.00

TEGNA currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.24%. The E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.52%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The E.W. Scripps is more favorable than TEGNA.

Summary

TEGNA beats The E.W. Scripps on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

