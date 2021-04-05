REVV Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, REVV has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $132.03 million and $9.56 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars.

