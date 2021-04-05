REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $84.17

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.17, but opened at $89.14. REX American Resources shares last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 1 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
