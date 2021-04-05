Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

