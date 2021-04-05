Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.17

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.17 and last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 9196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.34%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

