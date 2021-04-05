RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $8.90 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

