Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

