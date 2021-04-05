Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $46,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

