Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $79.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

