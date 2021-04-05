RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.98%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

