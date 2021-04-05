RioDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $6.97 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

