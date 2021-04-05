Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.68 and last traded at $55.63. 270,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,428,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.