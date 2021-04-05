Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $85.53 million and $3.23 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00045920 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 250.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.