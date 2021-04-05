Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 10,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,037.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 161,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

