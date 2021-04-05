Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 10,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.