RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.

CNPOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 32,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,881. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

