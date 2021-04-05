RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.
CNPOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 32,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,881. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
About RIV Capital
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.