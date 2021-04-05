RMPL (RMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $570.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $683,539.78 and $570.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 760,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,475 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.