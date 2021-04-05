Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 107,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,808. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60.

