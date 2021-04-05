Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $79.10.
Roblox Company Profile
There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.