Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Roblox stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60.

