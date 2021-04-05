Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

RBLX opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

