Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.
RBLX opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.
Roblox Company Profile
There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.
