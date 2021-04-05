Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Roblox stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

